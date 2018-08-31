16-year-old Girl Forced to Drink Alcohol, Raped by Two Men in Noida

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said on Thursday.The incident took place when the girl, a resident of Dastampur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Jewar police station, was returning home on August 24, the police said."She had gone for sewing classes near her home and the two accused came on a motorcycle and kidnapped her. They also forced her to have alcohol and beat her up when she resisted," said S S Bhati, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jewar police station."The duo raped her and the next morning dumped her outside her house in Dastampur village," he said citing the complaint made by her father.Based on the complaint, which was lodged on Thursday, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, Bhati said.On allegations that the police have delayed filing the FIR in the case, the SHO said the complaint was lodged on Thursday and not earlier.According to the Circle Officer, Greater Noida 2nd, Piyush Kumar Singh, charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have also been pressed against the duo.The police have taken up the probe and the accused will be nabbed soon, the circle officer said.