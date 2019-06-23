Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

16-year-old Girl Gang-raped by Six, Including 3 Minors, for a Week in Andhra's Ongole

The accused working at a mobile store offered to help the girl, who came to Ongole town in search of youth and was later taken to a room where he locked and raped her for over a week.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
16-year-old Girl Gang-raped by Six, Including 3 Minors, for a Week in Andhra's Ongole
Picture for representation.
Loading...

Amaravati: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was gang-raped by six youth, including three minors, for a week in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole town, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after the 16-year-old victim managed to escape from the clutches of the accused.

Prakasam's Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told a news conference that four accused were apprehended on Saturday and the remaining two nabbed on Sunday.

The girl, hailing from Guntur district, had come to Ongole town on June 16, looking for a youth with him she had developed a friendship in Guntur.

When she was enquiring about him at the bus station, a youth working at a mobile phone store offered to help her. He took her to a room in the town where he locked and raped her.

Later, the accused brought five more youth who all raped her. The accused continued committing the crime for six days.

On Saturday, the victim managed to escape and reached the bus station. A policeman, who found her crying, took her to a police station, where she revealed the shocking story.

The police formed special teams, which identified the accused and took them into custody.

Four of the accused are engineering students.

Police booked the accused under POCSO Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim was shifted to RIMS Hospital in Ongole. State minister B. Srinivas Reddy visited the hospital and assured that the government would ensure early and stringent punishment to the accused.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram