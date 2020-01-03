Take the pledge to vote

16-year-old Girl Gang-raped in Aravalli Mountain Range on New Year Eve

The accused overpowered the victim's friend when he opposed them, the police official said. One of the accused dragged the teenage boy away while the other threatened the girl and raped her.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Gurgaon: A 16-year-old girl, who had gone to the Aravalli mountain range with her friend on a joyride on New Year Eve, was abducted by two persons and gang-raped near Kasan village in Manesar town, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl and her friend had climbed a mountain near the village, a popular "picnic spot" for visitors, to celebrate the New Year when the incident happened.

The couple were taking a selfie when the accused Shravan Kumar (34) and Nitesh Mishra (30) reached there and started misbehaving with the girl. They overpowered the boy when he opposed them, the police official said.

Mishra dragged the teenage boy away while Kumar threatened the girl and raped her. Later, Kumar also raped the girl, the official said.

The teenagers shouted for help when they saw other people, who nabbed the accused and called police. The accused were produced before an court which sent them to judicial custody.

The victims alleged that the accused made videos of the sexual assault and threatened to upload the clips on social media. Police, however, did not find any such video on their mobile phones.

"Their mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination to retrieve deleted items," the police official said.

