16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in UP's Sultanpur
1-MIN READ

16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in UP's Sultanpur

PTI

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 15:48 IST

Sultanpur, India

Minor's family alleged the accused even threatened the girl not to tell anyone about it.(Image: Shutterstock)

Minor's family alleged the accused even threatened the girl not to tell anyone about it.(Image: Shutterstock)

According to a complaint filed by the minor’s family, the incident happened on October 17 in Dhammaur police station area

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men from her village here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the minor’s family, the incident happened on October 17 in Dhammaur police station area, they said.

They alleged the accused even threatened the girl not to tell anyone about it.

The girl has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, Dhammaur police station in-charge Shyam Sundar said.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the two men and further investigation is underway, he said.

first published:October 20, 2022, 15:48 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 15:48 IST