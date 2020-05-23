INDIA

1-MIN READ

16-Year-Old Girl in UP Hangs Herself after Being Scolded by Mother for Talking on Phone

Representative image.

Referring to the mother of the deceased teenager, the SHO said that the teenager was scolded for talking to someone on a mobile phone, after which she committed suicide.

  • IANS Ballia
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house after her mother scolded her for talking to someone on the phone, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Majhauan village under Haldi police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

Haldi police station SHO Satyendra Rai said, "On Friday night, Asha Paswan (16) committed suicide under suspicious circumstances by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. The other family members were sleeping in another room."

Referring to the mother of the deceased teenager, the SHO said that the teenager was scolded for talking to someone on a mobile phone, after which she committed suicide. The police is investigating the matter and the body has been sent for the postmortem.


