GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

16-Year-old J&K Girl Missing for 4 Months Rescued, Abductor Arrested

Mohammad Mumtaz, was arrested during an operation and was booked for kidnapping, a police spokesman said.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
16-Year-old J&K Girl Missing for 4 Months Rescued, Abductor Arrested
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Jammu: A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district about four months ago, was rescued from Nagrota here and her abductor arrested, police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Mumtaz, was arrested during an operation and was booked for kidnapping, a police spokesman said.

He said the family of the teenager had lodged a complaint stating that she went missing on May 10.

"Police rescued the girl after a raid at the Jammu Development Authority quarter's at Nagrota here," the spokesman said
He said Mumtaz, a native of Dugga Kot village of Reasi district,is being questioned.

The girl was handed over to her parents after formalities, the spokesman said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...