16-Year-old J&K Girl Missing for 4 Months Rescued, Abductor Arrested
Mohammad Mumtaz, was arrested during an operation and was booked for kidnapping, a police spokesman said.
Jammu: A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district about four months ago, was rescued from Nagrota here and her abductor arrested, police said on Sunday.
He said the family of the teenager had lodged a complaint stating that she went missing on May 10.
"Police rescued the girl after a raid at the Jammu Development Authority quarter's at Nagrota here," the spokesman said
He said Mumtaz, a native of Dugga Kot village of Reasi district,is being questioned.
The girl was handed over to her parents after formalities, the spokesman said.
