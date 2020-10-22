16-year-old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Southeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been detained, they said. The police said it is verifying whether the accused is a minor or an adult. Police said both the accused and the victim were neighbours and have known each other for over three years. The girl’s condition is fine. She had minor medical issues. The accused has been detained, a senior police officer said.

