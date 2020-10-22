16-year-old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Southeast Delhi
The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been detained, they said. The police said it is verifying whether the accused is a minor or an adult. Police said both the accused and the victim were neighbours and have known each other for over three years. The girl's condition is fine. She had minor medical issues. The accused has been detained, a senior police officer said.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 22, 2020, 17:55 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been detained, they said. The police said it is verifying whether the accused is a minor or an adult. Police said both the accused and the victim were neighbours and have known each other for over three years. The girl’s condition is fine. She had minor medical issues. The accused has been detained, a senior police officer said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor