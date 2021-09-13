16-Year-Old Girl Raped by Truck Conductor, Driver in Shimla, Both Arrested

Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in a truck in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. According to police, a truck driver and a conductor sexually abused the 16-year-old girl after giving her a lift. The incident occurred in the Chaupal police station area on Sunday when the girl was on her way to her home. The victim’s mother had filed a complaint after which police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother said that her 16-year-old daughter had left her house on September 11 at 3 pm to visit a relative.

“When my daughter was passing through the forest at 5 pm, she felt that she would not be able to reach her relative’s house, so she decided to return. She took a lift from a truck passing by the roads on her way home. After covering some distance, the driver stopped the truck. The truck driver and conductor raped her,” the victim’s mother said in her complaint.

Shimla SP Monika Bhutungroo has said that the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. Now, the police officials are interrogating the accused in custody. The police have assured the family that strict action will be taken against the accused of committing the heinous crime.

Police said that the victim’s medical test has been conducted after getting permission from the family. However, she is yet to give her statement in court.

In July this year, police arrested a 59-year-old man on charges of allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Shimla’s Jathia Devi. In June, the Himachal Pradesh police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a 7-year-old mentally challenged girl in Shimla.

