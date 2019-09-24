Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

16-year-old Girl Returning from School Gang-raped in Moving Car, Two Arrested

A student of class 11 was returning from school when she was abducted by two youth who raped her and later threw her near a pond.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
16-year-old Girl Returning from School Gang-raped in Moving Car, Two Arrested
Image for representation.
Azamgarh: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving car at a village under Saraimeer police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, a student of class XI, was returning from school when she was abducted by the two youth who raped her and later threw her near a pond on Saturday, SP Triveni Singh said.

The girl somehow reached home and narrated the incident. An FIR was registered on Sunday and both the youth, identified as Sikander and Rishi, have been arrested, the SP said.

The youth were riding the vehicle with black film on the windows, the SP said. The SP also rejected the reports that the school in which the girl was studying has expelled her after the incident.

"There is no truth in these reports and I have verified it myself. These are rumours and action will be taken against those behind them," the SP added.

