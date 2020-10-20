News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

16-year-old Girl Sexually Harassed by Medical Store Owner in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's family, she was taken to the medicine store by its owner on the pretext of administering injection and sexually harassed, the police said.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a medical store owner in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, police said Tuesday. The accused has been on the run since the incident on Monday. A case has been registered and the girl was sent for medical examination, a police officer said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's family, she was taken to the medicine store by its owner on the pretext of administering injection and sexually harassed, the police said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...