16-year-old Girl's Body Found in Pond in Bengal's Nadia, Thousands Join Protest; 1 Arrested

A 16-year-old girl was found dead at a pond without any clothes on her body in West Bengal's Nadia district, following which a person was arrested, police said on Friday. The girl's body was found floating in a pond near her house in the Palashipara police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

The man was arrested on Thursday and produced before a court that remanded him to six days of police custody, they added. "We have arrested one person, and prima facie we believe that he committed the murder. But whether he also committed any sexual assault on the victim, can be said only after receiving the autopsy report," Superintendent of Police Biswajit Ghosh said.

The girl left for home from a relative's place, around five minutes of walk away, on Wednesday morning, police said. However, when she did not return home till evening, her family started looking for her.

The locals then informed the family that a body was found floating in a pond, near the village burial ground, police said. The body was taken out from the pond by police.

There were injuries on her body, they said. The CCTV installed at a shop in the area captured the girl walking back home on Wednesday morning and a 19-year-old man disturbing her, police said.

On the basis of the footage, police made the arrest. The girl's family alleged that the man used to often disturb her and she may have been raped before being killed.

To protest against the killing in broad daylight, SUIC(C) members blocked a road in the area on Friday morning. Thousands of villagers also joined the protest.