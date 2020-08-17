16-year-old Girl's Body Found in UP Village Pond, Rape Suspected

The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police officials said. The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been missing since Saturday.

A youth has been detained for questioning and the case will soon be solved, Superintendent of Police (city) Pankaj Pandey said. He said the complaint was filed after the teen went missing on Saturday and her body found two days later from a pond in the Mubarakpur police station area.

"Family members have lodged a complaint of murder after committing rape. A case has been registered in this regard," he said. The incident comes a day after news of a 13-year-old girl being raped and strangled to death in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri district. Two men have been arrested for the crime that took place on Friday, police officials said on Sunday.

They dismissed reports that her body was mutilated. On Saturday, another teenage girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in Gorakhpur district.

The girl was found unconscious on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district, police said on Sunday.

