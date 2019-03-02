16-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies of Heart Attack While Writing Class 12 Exam

A 16-year-old student, who had gone to a college in Hyderabad to appear for class 12 board exams, collapsed and died of heart attack in the examination hall, police said on Saturday.The student, identified as Gopi Raju, felt pain in his chest before the test began but refused to go to the hospital, ANI reported. He later collapsed on his bench while writing the exam at the centre located in the city’s Paradise locality.He was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered following a complaint from the student's father.