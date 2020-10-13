16-year-old Juvenile Home Inmate Thrashed to Death by Staffer in Ayodhya, Magisterial Probe Ordered

A 16-year-old inmate of a juvenile home in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya died after being allegedly beaten up by the staff there. The victim was lodged in the juvenile home in a criminal case. Members of his family approached the district magistrate, alleging that he was thrashed by the staff on Sunday. They alleged that the juvenile home staff did not informed them after he was injured and admitted him to a hospital.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said a magisterial probe has been ordered and a case lodged under Section 304 of the IPC against a Class IV employee, P K Prajapati, who has been suspended.