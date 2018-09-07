GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

16-year-old Kanpur Boy Beaten to Death for Talking to a Girl

The victim, a student of class 11, was a friend of the girl living in his neighbourhood, but her boyfriend did not approve of him talking to her.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2018, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
16-year-old Kanpur Boy Beaten to Death for Talking to a Girl
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Kanpur A teenager was allegedly beaten to death by a group of boys for talking to the girlfriend of one of the accused persons in Kidwai Nagar locality here, police said Thursday.

The victim, a student of class 11, was beaten up Wednesday, said Anurag Mishra, the Station House Officer of Kidwai Nagar police station.

The 16-year-old boy was rushed to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

He was a friend of the girl living in his neighbourhood but her boyfriend did not approve of him talking to her frequently and had warned the victim many times in the past to stay away, the SHO said.

On Wednesday evening, the teenager was spotted talking to the girl by her boyfriend who called his other friends and assaulted him, resulting in his death, the SHO added. A case was registered against the accused persons, he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...