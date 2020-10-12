16-year-old Pottery Worker Raped By Ex-colleague: Police

Bulandshahr, Oct 11: A 16-year-old girl working in a pottery in Khurja area of the district raped by her former colleague, police said on Monday. Bulandhaahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred on October 8 and Khurja city police station registered an FIR late Sunday night after coming to know of the incident belatedly on its own.

Singh said the accused used to work in the same pottery the girl worked but he had left the job a few months back to work elsewhere. On October 8, he came to his previous workplace and met the girl during which he offered a sedative-laced cold drink to her, he said.

He, subsequently raped the girl after she lost consciousness, the SP said. The victim or her family members did not inform the police, said Singh, adding the police registered the FIR after coming to know of the incident on its own.

The police have begun looking for the accused and are likely to arrest him soon, he said.

