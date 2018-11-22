16-Year-Old Punjab Boy Kidnapped and Murdered by Facebook Friend for Money

A 16-year-old boy was murdered in Bathinda by a friend who had kidnapped him with the help of an accomplice to make easy money, police said on Thursday.The boy, identified as Dushyant, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, was kidnapped for ransom from the Rampura Phul area by accused Jaspreet Singh with the help of an accomplice, identified as Harsh Gandhi, they said.The kidnappers called up Dushyant's father and demanded Rs 2 crore as ransom, officials said, adding that the family then approached police.However, the family of the victim managed to bring the ransom amount down to Rs 3 lakh and the accused told them to deliver the money near a coach of the Kalka Mail at the railway station at 12:30 am on Wednesday, they said. A trap was laid and a bag containing the money was left at the designated place. Both the accused were nabbed when they arrived to collect the bag, police said.During questioning, the accused admitted that they had killed Dushyant by slitting his throat and dumped his body, police said. The murder weapon was also recovered from them. Police said accused Jaspreet Singh was in touch with the victim through Facebook. He had formed a student union group and Dushyant was its member.(With PTI inputs)