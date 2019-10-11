16-year-old Rajasthan Girl Killed, Sister Critically Injured After Knife Attack

Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl was killed and her sister critically injured on Friday when they were stabbed by at least two persons in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said.

While Vimla died on the spot, her elder sister Mamta (18) was admitted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, Station Hose Officer, Ladnu, Mukut Bihari said.

The incident took place when the sisters were going to their farm, the SHO said.

Additional SP Nitesh Arya said two persons have been detained in connection with the incident and different teams formed to nab the other accused.

The body of Vimla was sent for post-mortem while Mamta was referred to SMS hospital here in a serious condition, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.