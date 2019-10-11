Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

16-year-old Rajasthan Girl Killed, Sister Critically Injured After Knife Attack

While Vimla died on the spot, her elder sister Mamta (18) was admitted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
16-year-old Rajasthan Girl Killed, Sister Critically Injured After Knife Attack
Image for representation only.

Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl was killed and her sister critically injured on Friday when they were stabbed by at least two persons in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said.

While Vimla died on the spot, her elder sister Mamta (18) was admitted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, Station Hose Officer, Ladnu, Mukut Bihari said.

The incident took place when the sisters were going to their farm, the SHO said.

Additional SP Nitesh Arya said two persons have been detained in connection with the incident and different teams formed to nab the other accused.

The body of Vimla was sent for post-mortem while Mamta was referred to SMS hospital here in a serious condition, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram