Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

16-year-old Rajasthan Girl Raped Last Year Delivers Baby

The girl was married off to someone else in November last year, two months after the alleged rape, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
16-year-old Rajasthan Girl Raped Last Year Delivers Baby
Image for Representation.

Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped last year has delivered a baby girl in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The girl was married off to someone else in November last year, two months after the alleged rape, police said.

Police registered a case against the accused identified as Ranjit on the basis of the girl's statement given in a hospital of Ladnu town, Nagaur, on Sunday.

The FIR was registered in Churu's Sandwa police station. The girl's parents live in a village under Sandwa police station and the victim has alleged that the crime occurred there.

"The girl was married in November 2019 to a man in a village in Nagaur. She alleged that the accused raped her at her home (in Churu) nearly two months before the marriage," investigating officer Narendra Sharma said on Monday.

He said the case was registered under section 376 (rape) of IPC and under other relevant sections of POCSO act.

"The matter is being investigated," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram