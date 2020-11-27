News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

16-year-old Rape Survivor Gives Birth at Jharkhand Shelter Home

(News18 Creative by Mir Suhail)

(News18 Creative by Mir Suhail)

The girl was kidnapped and raped by a man who has been arrested and currently in jail, Subdivisional Officer (SDO) of Medininagar Ajay Kumar Baik said.

A 16-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and raped, gave birth to a child at a shelter home in Jharkhand's Palamu district, officials said on Friday.

The girl's pregnancy was detected during a medical check-up when she was brought for protection at the shelter home in May, they said.

She continued to be in the shelter home on the advice of doctors and her family, they added.

The girl was kidnapped and raped by a man who has been arrested and currently in jail, Subdivisional Officer (SDO) of Medininagar Ajay Kumar Baik said.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...