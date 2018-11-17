English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
16-year Old, Three Others Killed, Five Injured After Being Hit by Car in Maharashtra
The deceased and the injured were waiting for transport vehicles to go to Nashik when the accident took place around 7 am near Kihnavali bridge, police said.
Thane (Maha): At least four persons, including a 16-year-old boy, died and five others were injured after being hit by a car at Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra Saturday morning, police said.
The deceased and the injured were waiting for transport vehicles to go to Nashik when the accident took place around 7 am near Kihnavali bridge, police said.
"After being alerted about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where four of them were declared dead," an official said.
The injured, including two minor girls and a couple, were shifted from Shahapur Rural Hospital to Thane Civil Hospital, they said.
Local MLA Pandurang Barora, who visited the spot, said, "Some of the victims even fell off the bridge after being hit by the speeding vehicle."
