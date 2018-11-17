GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

16-year Old, Three Others Killed, Five Injured After Being Hit by Car in Maharashtra

The deceased and the injured were waiting for transport vehicles to go to Nashik when the accident took place around 7 am near Kihnavali bridge, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
16-year Old, Three Others Killed, Five Injured After Being Hit by Car in Maharashtra
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Thane (Maha): At least four persons, including a 16-year-old boy, died and five others were injured after being hit by a car at Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased and the injured were waiting for transport vehicles to go to Nashik when the accident took place around 7 am near Kihnavali bridge, police said.

"After being alerted about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where four of them were declared dead," an official said.

The injured, including two minor girls and a couple, were shifted from Shahapur Rural Hospital to Thane Civil Hospital, they said.

Local MLA Pandurang Barora, who visited the spot, said, "Some of the victims even fell off the bridge after being hit by the speeding vehicle."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...