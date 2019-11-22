Take the pledge to vote

16-Year-old UP Girl Raped, Set Ablaze by Neighbour in Sambhal District

The teenager, who suffered serious burns in the incident on Thursday night, has been referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
16-Year-old UP Girl Raped, Set Ablaze by Neighbour in Sambhal District
Sambhal (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Friday.

The teenager, who suffered serious burns in the incident on Thursday night, has been referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, police said.

The girl was alone at her house in Nakhasa police station area when her neighbour, Zeeshan, allegedly raped her, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal said.

He later poured kerosene and set her ablaze, the ASP said, adding that she was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to Delhi.

The accused has been arrested and an FIR was lodged on the complaint of the family members, the officer added.

