16-year-old UP Girl Who was Raped and Set Ablaze by Neighbour Succumbs to Injuries
The girl, who was battling for life in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi since the past nine days, died on Saturday morning.
Representative image
Sambhal: The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township area here last week succumbed to serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, police said.
The girl, who was battling for life in the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi since the past nine days, died this morning, SP Yamuna Prasad said.
On November 21, the girl was alone at her house in the township in Nakhasa police station area when her neighbour, Zeeshan, allegedly raped her, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal had said.
He later poured kerosene and set her ablaze, the ASP said, adding she was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to Delhi. The accused was arrested.
The National Security Act (NSA) is being invoked against the culprit and the case will be taken up in the fast track court, the SP Prasad said.
