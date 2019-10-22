16-Year-Old Wants Amazon, Flipkart to Cut Plastic Use, NGT Seeks Report from Pollution Control Board

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board on a plea by a minor boy seeking directions to e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart to stop excessive plastic use in packaging.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the apex pollution monitoring body to submit the report within a month.

Aditya Dubey, 16, through his legal guardian, has pleaded the NGT to direct Amazon and Flipkart to stop excessive use of plastics in packaging goods delivered by them.

"The e-commerce companies are covered under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 but due to lack of monitoring and implementation agencies, the respondents continue to use excessive amounts of plastic in wrapping and packaging their sold items," the plea, filed through advocates Meenesh Dubey and Divya Prakash Pande, said.

