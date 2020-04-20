16-yr-old Girl Abducted, Raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar District

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The girl was abducted on April 16, following which a complaint was lodged by her family. The 21-year-old man has been arrested, they said.

During investigation, it was learnt that after the girl was abducted, she was kept at different places, police said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube