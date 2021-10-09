CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Lakhimpur
Home » News » India » 16-yr-old Girl on Way to School Gangraped in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada
1-MIN READ

16-yr-old Girl on Way to School Gangraped in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

People attend a candlelight vigil to protest against a rape case. (Image Credits: Reuters)

People attend a candlelight vigil to protest against a rape case. (Image Credits: Reuters)

It is alleged that the minor girl was taken to some secluded place and raped by the assailants. Sources said the police have gathered some clues based on the statement of the victim.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men at Amtady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

It is alleged that the minor girl was taken to some secluded place and raped by the assailants. Sources said the police have gathered some clues based on the statement of the victim.

According to the FIR, the girl was walking on the road on her way from her residence to school at about 7 am on Friday when she was kidnapped by a man and his accomplices who came in a car. She is currently admitted as an inpatient at the Lady Goschen hospital in the city.

A search has been launched for the accused, police said. It has also been gathered that the assailants had dropped off the girl at Brahmarakootlu and the same has been caught on CCTV camera, the sources added.

RELATED NEWS

A case has been registered under IPC sections and POCSO Act at Bantwal police station on October 8, according to police.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 09, 2021, 15:38 IST