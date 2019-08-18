16-yr-old UP Girl Dies After Stalkers Crush Her Skull With Bike, Cops Dilly-dally on Complaint for Days

A 16-year-old schoolgirl returning from her classes was accosted by a group of stalkers in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, who later drove a motorbike over her head and smashed her skull when she raised an alarm.

To add to the apathy, police refused to lodge an FIR for days and doctors did not provide treatment to the girl as there was no police record of the incident, the Times of India reported.

The incident occurred on August 8 when the girl was returning from school on her bicycle. She was suddenly accosted by a group of three men on a motorcycle, who started passing lewd remarks at her. The girl raised an alarm, after which locals gathered at the spot. The men then fled but returned later and began harassing the girl again.

They then pinned the 16-year-old to the ground and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl’s grandfather alleged that when he went to Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. A complaint was later lodged on August 11.

The girl, after days of struggle, died on August 14. Her grandfather said Lucknow’s KGMU Hospital also refused to look after the girl and the family was forced to take her to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

