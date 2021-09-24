16,000 Challans Amounting to Rs 2.5 Cr Wrongly Issued Within 45 Days in Kanpur

The Kanpur traffic police shocked commuters when it recently came to light that challans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 crore were issued in just 45 days. Additionally, all the challans were issued for traffic violations at a single intersection near Fire Brigade Fazalganj in the city.

As people started getting messages about traffic violations and challans, the authorities realised that it was because of their faulty international transport management system (ITMS), which led to 16,000 people being wrongfully challaned Rs 2.40 crore.

After the matter was reported, the administration is said to have taken back most of the challans during this period and assured that the remaining ones will also be soon withdrawn. The traffic police have also stopped using the ITMS technology temporarily.

The massive error came to notice after the traffic department was flooded with complaints from commuters who said they have received e-challans despite following all traffic rules. When the authorities checked the automated traffic monitoring system, worth crores, they found that the ITMS was issuing exaggerated and incorrect penalties.

While many people chose to complain to the traffic department, it is not clear how many commuters have already paid the challan that they were wrongfully issued.

Traffic officials are now manually monitoring the vehicular movement in certain areas of Kanpur. The commuters, however, are now complaining of heavy traffic jams at various places in the city. The residents have urged the authorities to look after the traffic situation and not penalise at least those who are following all the rules.

In another bizarre case of traffic challan from Kanpur, a car owner was recently penalised for not wearing a helmet while driving. Vishal Mishra, who has a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, claimed he received a challan against his car number for not wearing a helmet. Vishal was later seen driving the car with his helmet on, which he said is a precaution to avoid future penalties.