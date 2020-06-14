163 Fresh Cases Take J&K's Coronavirus Tally Beyond 5,000-mark

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 163 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of people infected with the coronavirus past the 5,000-mark in the Union Territory, officials said.

Among the 163 fresh cases, 28 are from Jammu and 135 from the Kashmir region, they added.

The fresh cases include 32 people who returned to the Union Territory recently, the officials said.

Shopian district in south Kashmir reported the highest number of 45 cases, followed by the neighbouring Pulwama (33 cases), they added.

Five districts — Ganderbal, Ramban, Poonch, Reasi and Kishtwar — had no fresh cases, the officials said.

With the fresh cases, the number of people infected with the coronavirus climbed to 5,041 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Of them, 3,878 are in Kashmir, while 1,163 are in the Jammu region," one of the officials said.

There are 2,593 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory currently — 1,848 in Kashmir and 745 in Jammu — while 2,389 patients have recovered from the disease, they said.

The Union Territory has witnessed 59 COVID-19 related deaths so far.