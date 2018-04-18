166 Percent More Civilian Fatalities in Kashmir in 2017, Spurt in Cross-Border Infiltration: MHA

Civilian fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir have gone up by 166 per cent in the past one year. An annual report detailing that was released by the Ministry of Home affairs on Wednesday.The report said there has been a spike not just in civilian casualties, but also in incidents of terrorist neutralisation.Forty two percent more terrorists were killed in 2017 in comparison to previous year, the report said."The year 2017 also witnessed a 6.21 per cent increase and 166.66 per cent increase in the number of terrorist incidents and fatalities of civilians respectively in comparison to the corresponding period of 2016," said the report.The annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs also said since the advent of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990, a total of 13,976 civilians and 5,123 security personnel have lost their lives till December 31, 2017.In 2017, there were 342 violent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in which 80 security personnel, 40 civilians and 213 terrorists were killed.There were 322 incidents in the state in 2016 in which 82 security personnel, 15 civilians and 150 terrorists were killed.According to the report, there was 2.44 per cent decrease in casualties of security forces.There has been a spurt in infiltration attempts last year from the Pakistan side -- from 371 in 2016 to 406 in 2017.There were as many as 123 infiltration attempts in 2017 in comparison to 119 in 2016.The report said the central government in tandem with the state government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration, strengthening of the border infrastructure, multi-tiered and multi-model deployment along the International Border and Line of Control.The ministry said the endeavour of the government has been to allow proactive and coordinated measures by all the security forces to safeguard the borders from cross-border terrorism and to contain militancy.It wanted to ensure that the democratic process is sustained and primacy of civil administration is restored to effectively tackle the socio-economic problems facing the people on account of the effects of prolonged militancy in the state.The government also wanted to ensure a sustained peace process and provide adequate opportunities to all sections of people in the state who eschew violence, the report said.