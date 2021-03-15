india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»17 Army Personnel, Including Major Rank Officer, Booked By CBI on Corruption Charges
1-MIN READ

17 Army Personnel, Including Major Rank Officer, Booked By CBI on Corruption Charges

File photo of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

File photo of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

Complaint was filed by the office of ADG, Discipline & Vigilance, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army).

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered a case against 17 Army officials, including a Lt. Colonel and a Major rank officer, and six others on allegations pertaining to bribery and irregularities in recruitment of officers and other ranks through the Service Selection Board (SSB).

According to the CBI, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the office of Additional Directorate General, Discipline & Vigilance, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army).

Searches were conducted at 30 places including Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments, civilian areas in 13 cities namely Kapurthala, Bathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, the central agency said.

Tags
first published:March 15, 2021, 21:00 IST
Loading...