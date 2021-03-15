17 Army Personnel, Including Major Rank Officer, Booked By CBI on Corruption Charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered a case against 17 Army officials, including a Lt. Colonel and a Major rank officer, and six others on allegations pertaining to bribery and irregularities in recruitment of officers and other ranks through the Service Selection Board (SSB).

According to the CBI, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the office of Additional Directorate General, Discipline & Vigilance, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army).

Searches were conducted at 30 places including Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments, civilian areas in 13 cities namely Kapurthala, Bathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, the central agency said.