Jharkhand Man Hands Over Wife to Lover After She Elopes Within 17 Days of Marriage: Police

A bizarre and strange case has come to light in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. A bride, after 17 days of marriage, left her husband and ran away to be with her lover. After this, the groom’s family members informed the bride’s family, following which the lover’s house was raided and the bride was found there. A lot of chaos followed, with the matter finally coming to a conclusion at the police station where the groom agreed to hand over the bride to her lover.

According to reports, the woman, who is from Sukdevnagar in Ranchi, ws in love with a local youth. Her parents didn’t accept the relationship and married her off to a different person. Even after her marriage, the woman used to talk to her lover over the phone.

The woman’s lover said that her family knew about their relationship but still got her married to another man.

After the bride made good her escape, both the families decided that she should be allowed to stay with her boyfriend. On July 20, both the woman and her lover were called to the Ratu Block Police Headquarters. An agreement paper was prepared where the husband gave his signed consent to his wife to be with her lover. Simultaneously, the lover also signed the agreement and he promised to take care of her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here