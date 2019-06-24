Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

17 dead, 19 Injured in Lightning, Rain-related Incidents in UP

Three deaths were reported from Hardoi due to lightning, while three deaths were reported due to lightning each in Jalaun, Sitapur, Badaun. All the deaths took place on June 23 and CM Aditynath has directed to immediately grant ex-gratis relief.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
Image for Representation.
Lucknow: At least 17 people have lost their lives, while 19 others have sustained injuries in various incidents of lightning and excessive rainfall across the state, officials said on Monday.

The casualties took place on Sunday, a UP government statement said.

"Seventeen (17) persons lost their lives, while 19 persons sustained injuries across the state. All the deaths took place yesterday (June 23). Three deaths were reported from Hardoi due to lightning, while two (2) deaths were reported due to lightning each in Jalaun and Sitapur. Similarly, one person died due to lighting in Badaun," it said.

"Two persons died due to excessive rainfall each in Balrampur and Amethi, while one person died due to excessive rainfall each in Fatehpur and Gonda," the statement said.

Two people drowned in Ghazipur, while one person died due to snake bite in Unnao, it added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to immediately distribute the ex-gratia relief and provide medical care to the injured, the statement said.

