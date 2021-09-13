17% Dip in Kerala Covid Count Causes Weekly Cases in India to Drop By 13%

Weekly Covid cases in India dropped by 13 percent following a significant dip of 17 percent in the case count in Kerala. As per reports, this is the first substantial decline in infections in three weeks.

India reported 2,104 fatalities in the same week, the lowest toll since March 22-28 week. Deaths from the virus also fell to a 24-week low.

India reported over 2.5 lakh cases, down from 2.8 lakh in the previous week and the lowest count in the last three weeks. Kerala accounted for exactly two-thirds or 66.6% of all cases in India. It reported just over 1.6 lakh fresh infections during the seven-day period.

On Sunday, India reported close to 31,400 fresh cases and 21 .. Kerala logged the highest number of deaths at 67, followed by Maharashtra (46), Tamil Nadu (22) and Karnataka (17) while Kerala registered 20,240 fresh cases.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 74 crore mark, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the ministry shared a picture and said, “India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 74 crore Covid vaccine doses administered."

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Sunday, while 22 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month on September 7.

