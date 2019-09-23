17 Disqualified Karnataka MLAs Hope For a Shot at Bypolls as Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Today

New Delhi: All eyes will be on the Supreme Court, which is slated to hear the petitions of the 17 disqualified MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday.

It was the resignations of these MLAs which had brought down the previous HD Kumaraswamy government. The disqualified MLAs have petitioned the court to strike down the order by the previous Speaker Ramesh Kumar, which spelt their ineligibility for the upcoming bypolls in the state.

Soon after the Election Commission announced bypolls in the seats represented by the MLAs, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa rushed to Delhi to meet BJP chief Amit Shah and strategise. He said on Sunday that he was hopeful of a "positive" judgement by the Supreme Court "since the speaker has not followed principles of natural justice."

The 15 assembly segments will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes will be held on October 24. Seven of these are in north Karnataka.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies Maski in Raichur district and RR Nagar in Bengaluru have not been announced as cases related to the 2018 election are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

The bypolls are crucial for the stability of the BJP government as the party has 104 MLAs (excluding the speaker) in the 207-member assembly and it has to win at least ten seats to take its tally to 114, the simple majority mark in a full House of 224 members.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.