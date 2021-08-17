17 Districts in UP Declared Covid-Free; State Logs 27 New Cases, Recovery Rate at 98.6%

Uttar Pradesh’s battle against coronavirus got a philip as 17 districts — where active and fresh cases have come down to zero — have been declared as Covid-free. The districts are Aligarh, Amethi, Badaun, Ballia, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli and Shravasti.

With emphasis on strict screening, treatment and vaccination, Uttar Pradesh’s recovery rate has climbed up to 98.6 percent, testifying the success of the ‘UP’s Covid Control Model’ in eradicating the fatal virus.

The state’s highest testing and recovery rates, lowest test positivity rate and aggressive vaccination helped it emerge as a clear winner in combating the pandemic as UP’s coronavirus condition shows a much healthier picture in comparison to all other states.

In what comes as a big relief, none of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have reported fresh cases of coronavirus infection in double-digits lately. Indicating signs that the lethal virus is receding, as many as 54 districts have reported no case of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, whereas over 21 districts reported new cases in just single-digits.

In another significant development, the active caseload in the most populous state, which was at a high of 3,10,783 in April, has been reduced to 420 now. The state also restricted fresh cases below 100 for over five weeks now.

Of the 1,83,270 samples tested in the last 24 hours, as many as 27 tested positive in the most populous state. In the same period, another 24 patients recovered from the infection, adding to the total recovery of over 16,85,785 people so far.

With proactive measures such as aggressive ‘Trace, Test & Treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial Covid curfews, the UP government left no stone unturned to minimise the pandemic’s devastating impact, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country.

With a density of 690 persons per square km, Uttar Pradesh, in the entire country, also appeared as the only state to have tested more than 3 lakh samples a day and more than 6.94 crore samples for coronavirus so far. The testing was particularly ramped up to reach the rural pockets of the state.

