17 Families in Gujarat's Bhutavad Village Face Social Boycott After Youth From Community Marries Upper Caste Woman 

Seventeen families of the barber community in Gujarat’s Bhutavad village have been facing social boycott after a youth from the community married an upper caste woman.

One of the affected, Prabhudas told media persons, “A youth from our community has married a woman from Chaudhary family (Patel), even we are against this love marriage, yet, upper caste members are socially boycotting Nai families living in the Bhutavad village since the last one week. They have stopped selling milk and other groceries to Nai families, children are not allowed to attend school, and a pregnant woman is treated badly."

Women and children are worst affected, complained Manjulaben. “Though males tried to talk to upper caste males, they are adamant and are not allowing us to live in the village," she alleged and demanded that the district administration should immediately intervene.

Prabhudas said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the Collector office and pleaded to rehabilitate the village."

District Collector Narendra Meena said: “On Wednesday evening, the issue was brought to my knowledge. I have instructed the Sub Divisional Magistrate and local officers to visit the village and address the issue within 24 hours."

Read all the Latest India News here