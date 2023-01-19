CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » 17 Families in Gujarat's Bhutavad Village Face Social Boycott After Youth From Community Marries Upper Caste Woman 
1-MIN READ

17 Families in Gujarat's Bhutavad Village Face Social Boycott After Youth From Community Marries Upper Caste Woman 

IANS

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 14:57 IST

Modasa, India

District Collector Narendra Meena said the issue has been brought to his knowledge. (IANS photo)

District Collector Narendra Meena said the issue has been brought to his knowledge. (IANS photo)

One of the family members said that a youth from their community has married a woman from Chaudhary family (Patel), adding that while even they are against the marriage, yet, upper caste members are socially boycotting Nai families living in the Bhutavad village since last one week

Seventeen families of the barber community in Gujarat’s Bhutavad village have been facing social boycott after a youth from the community married an upper caste woman.

One of the affected, Prabhudas told media persons, “A youth from our community has married a woman from Chaudhary family (Patel), even we are against this love marriage, yet, upper caste members are socially boycotting Nai families living in the Bhutavad village since the last one week. They have stopped selling milk and other groceries to Nai families, children are not allowed to attend school, and a pregnant woman is treated badly."

Women and children are worst affected, complained Manjulaben. “Though males tried to talk to upper caste males, they are adamant and are not allowing us to live in the village," she alleged and demanded that the district administration should immediately intervene.

Prabhudas said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the Collector office and pleaded to rehabilitate the village."

District Collector Narendra Meena said: “On Wednesday evening, the issue was brought to my knowledge. I have instructed the Sub Divisional Magistrate and local officers to visit the village and address the issue within 24 hours."

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. gujarat news
  2. intercaste marriage
  3. social boycott
first published:January 19, 2023, 14:57 IST
last updated:January 19, 2023, 14:57 IST
Read More