17 Flights Diverted, Operations Suspended for Little over 10 Minutes as Heavy Rains Lash Delhi

New Delhi: Operations at Delhi airport on Thursday were suspended for a brief period and 17 flights were diverted as heavy rains lashed the national capital, according to an official.

Air India and Vistara are among the carriers whose flights have been impacted. The official said operations were suspended for little over 10 minutes late in the evening and 17 flights were diverted in the wake of bad weather.

In a tweet, Air India said it has diverted at least two flights to Jaipur, and few others have been held up at the Delhi airport due to "heavy rains and consequent congestion". Five flights of Vistara have been diverted to Ahmedabad and one to Amristar due to bad weather in Delhi, according to a tweet.

The national capital, where the temperature is getting colder, received heavy rains late in the evening.

