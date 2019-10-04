English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
17 Hand Grenades Recovered Near LoC in J&K's Poonch
A search operation was launched on specific information in Kharagali area of Loran border belt and a hideout was busted.
Image for Representation. (Getty Images)
Jammu: Army and police personnel launched a joint search operation in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered 17 hand grenades on Friday, a senior police officer said.
A search operation was launched on specific information in Kharagali area of Loran border belt and a hideout was busted, he said. Seventeen hand grenades were recovered, he said adding it appears they were 3-4 months old.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wishes 100 Year Old Fan on Birthday, Watch Heartwarming Video
- My Family Sacrificed Their Lives So I could have Mine, Says Priyanka Chopra
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- 'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?