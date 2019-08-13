17, Including Cops, Injured After Two Communities Clashed in Jaipur; Mobile Internet Down
Some members of a minority community had allegedly misbehaved with Kanwariyas near Galta Gate and there was resentment among the majority community members over the matter.
Photo for representation.
Jaipur: Seventeen people, including policemen, were injured when members of two communities pelted stones at each other in Jaipur, prompting the police to used teargas to quell the mob, a senior police official said Tuesday.
Mobile Internet services have been suspended in some areas of the city and additional policemen deployed following the clash.
Trouble started when members of the minority community blocked the Delhi highway in front of Eidgah near Galta Gate on Monday night and pelted stones at a Haridwar-bound bus, leaving some passengers injured.
This led to tension in the area and members from both communities clashed and pelted stones.
When policemen reached the spot to control the situation, they were also attacked. The situation was later brought under control, the police official said.
The mob vandalised 15 vehicles. Windowpanes of cars were broken and one motorcycle was torched.
17 people, including two policemen, were injured in the clashes, Additional Police Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba said.
The police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the mob.
On Sunday, some members of the minority community had allegedly misbehaved with Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) near Galta Gate and there was resentment among the majority community members over the matter.
Primary information is that a minor accident was the cause of the blockade last night. However, the matter is being probed to ascertain the exact cause, Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said. He said some of the miscreants have been identified.
Lamba said mobile Internet services have been suspended in ten police station area.
Additional policemen have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control, he said.
