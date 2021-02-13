News18 Logo

17 Indian Fishermen Held by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Claims Association

Image for representation.

The PMSA also seized their three boats for allegedly entering Pakistani waters two days ago, said Manish Lodhari, secretary of National Fishworkers' Forum.

Seventeen Indian fishermen have been apprehended by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the Arabian Sea, an official of a fishermen's association claimed on Saturday. The PMSA also seized their three boats for allegedly entering Pakistani waters two days ago, said Manish Lodhari, secretary of National Fishworkers' Forum.

Two boats from Porbandar and one from Veraval in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat had sailed with 17 fishermen over a week ago, he said. However, authorities in Gir Somnath and Porbandar did not confirm the development.


