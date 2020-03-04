Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

17 Indians Abroad Infected with Coronavirus, Says MEA

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Salesmen at a chemist shop wear protective masks outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.

He further said that the government evacuated a total of 766 persons — 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners — from China.

Similarly, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan, Muraleedharan said.

"Air India has raised a bill of Rs 5.98 crore for operating two special flights to China and an Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material to China also carried Indian citizens from Wuhan, China on its return journey," he said.

