17 Indians Abroad Infected with Coronavirus, Says MEA
Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.
Salesmen at a chemist shop wear protective masks outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.
He further said that the government evacuated a total of 766 persons — 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners — from China.
Similarly, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan, Muraleedharan said.
"Air India has raised a bill of Rs 5.98 crore for operating two special flights to China and an Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material to China also carried Indian citizens from Wuhan, China on its return journey," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dog Traumatised by Delhi Violence Has Finally Been Rescued from Burnt Petrol Pump
- Just Wash Your Hands: Internet Has a Solution to Sanitizers Disappearing Amid Coronavirus Scare
- Face Masks & Coronavirus: Answering The BIG Question & Why You Shouldn't Ignore The Protection
- Impressed by Vijay and Allu Arjun's Dancing Skills, Hrithik Roshan Asks What Do They Eat
- Kiara Advani's Look-alike is Breaking the Internet with 'Kabir Singh' TikTok Videos