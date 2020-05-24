INDIA

1-MIN READ

17 Industrial Estates in Chennai to Reopen on Monday With 25% Workforce

Representative image.

Representative image.

The government said the units in the industrial estates can restart operations with 25 per cent workforce subject to conditions like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and thermal screening of the staff.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government has permitted 17 industrial estates situated in Covid-19 non-containment zones to start functioning from May 25 onwards, subject to certain conditions.

In a statement issued here, the government said 17 industrial estates including those in the city like the ones in Guindy and Ambattur can restart operations.

The government said the units in the industrial estates can restart operations with 25 per cent workforce subject to conditions like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and thermal screening of the staff.

The government said workers from containment zones cannot come to work.

The industrial estates in Ambattur and Guindy are some of the oldest in the state housing various units.


Loading