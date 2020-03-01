Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

17 Kerala Fishermen Trapped in Iran Due to Coronavirus, Fisheries Minister Assures Their Safe Return

The video from Iran, which has gone viral on social media, shows the Keralite fishermen confined in a room.

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A video that has been sent from Iran shows that about 17 Kerala fishermen are among the hundreds who are presently trapped in Iran, unable to move out on account of the coronavirus.

The 17 fishermen hail from fishing villages of Vizhinjam, Poovar and Pozhiyoor, located at a stone's throw from the capital city.

State Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty confirmed the same to the media. "On account of the coronavirus in Iran, 17 Kerala fishermen are among several other Indian fishermen, who are unable to move out on account of the restrictions imposed there. We have asked the families here, of these people in Iran to hand over their details to the Norka (the agency of the state government that looks after the welfare of the diaspora) office, who will hand over the details to the Indian Embassy. The state government will also take up the issue with the Centre," said the State Minister.

The video that has come from Iran shows the Keralite fishermen confined in a room.

It was four months back the Indian fishermen reached Iran for fishing jobs. "We are unable to even go out of our room as that's the rule here. We are even unable to contact our people who are holed up in other fishing villages. We are waiting to get help from our country, so we can return to be with our families," said a fishermen in the video.

