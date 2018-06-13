English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
17 Killed as Bus Hits Divider, Overturns in UP’s Mainpuri
The bus, with around 60-70 people onboard, was on it way to Farrrukhabad from Rajasthan’s Jaipur when the accident occurred in Tirathpur village at around 5.30am.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Lucknow: Seventeen people were killed and about 20 injured when a private bus hit a divider and overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Wednesday morning, police said.
The bus, with around 60-70 people onboard, was on its way to Farrukhabad from Rajasthan’s Jaipur when the accident occurred in Tirathpur village at around 5.30am, Mainpuri additional superintendent of police Om Prakash Singh said.
Police said efforts were underway to ascertain the identity of the victims, which include one woman.
The bus driver has lost his left leg and is currently admitted to a hospital in Saifai, the ASP said.
He added that the private bus was carrying mostly labourers who work in brick kilns and were returning to their native villages.
The ASP also said several casualties included people who were sleeping on the roof of the bus to escape the heat.
