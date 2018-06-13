GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

17 Killed as Bus Hits Divider, Overturns in UP’s Mainpuri

The bus, with around 60-70 people onboard, was on it way to Farrrukhabad from Rajasthan’s Jaipur when the accident occurred in Tirathpur village at around 5.30am.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2018, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
17 Killed as Bus Hits Divider, Overturns in UP’s Mainpuri
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Lucknow: Seventeen people were killed and about 20 injured when a private bus hit a divider and overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Wednesday morning, police said.

The bus, with around 60-70 people onboard, was on its way to Farrukhabad from Rajasthan’s Jaipur when the accident occurred in Tirathpur village at around 5.30am, Mainpuri additional superintendent of police Om Prakash Singh said.

Police said efforts were underway to ascertain the identity of the victims, which include one woman.

The bus driver has lost his left leg and is currently admitted to a hospital in Saifai, the ASP said.

He added that the private bus was carrying mostly labourers who work in brick kilns and were returning to their native villages.

The ASP also said several casualties included people who were sleeping on the roof of the bus to escape the heat.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You