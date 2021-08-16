17 Lakh Consumers Fail to Receive Electricity Bills in Bihar, Fear Disconnection

Around 17 lakh consumers in Bihar have not received their electricity bills for the last month due to a server breakdown. Of the 17 lakh consumers, 6 lakh are from the state capital Patna alone. They are also not able to pay their bills for the last month, following a technical snag in a server of the power distribution companies in the state.

The officials said that it will take two to three days to get the servers fixed. Consumers will be given more time to deposit their fees once the servers are up. The power distributing companies have given manual bills to the commercial consumers. Domestic consumers will get the bill before August 20. The last date to deposit the bill amount will be mentioned in the bill, officials said.

The power distribution companies generate the electricity bill on two servers- SAP billing and NIC billing. On July 30, a problem cropped up in the SAP billing server of the companies. Officials from Delhi have reached Patna to get it fixed and said that it would take at least two more days to rectify the problem.

Through the NIC server, 1.53 crore consumers of the state have been given power bills and they are also easily paying their electricity bill. These consumers were registered on the NIC server and hence not facing any problems, officials said.

According to officials, all the data related to the consumers have now been uploaded in their systems and its verification is also going on.

According to media reports, at least 5-6 lakh consumers under the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) and 10-12 lakh consumers in the South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) have been affected due to a snag in the server. Meanwhile, the NBPDCL has initiated door-to-door collection of payments towards electricity bills.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here