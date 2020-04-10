Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
INDIA

1-min read

17 Ludhiana Cops, Judge Quarantined as Arrested Vehicle-lifter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The 24-year-old vehicle-lifter was among the two covid-19 positive cases reported in the city on Thursday. The man was caught with a stolen motorcycle.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

April 10, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
Ludhiana: As many as 17 Ludhiana police officers and a judge were forced to go into quarantine after an arrested vehicle-lifter turned out to be coronavirus positive.

A 24-year-old vehicle-lifter was among the two covid-19 positive cases reported in the city on Thursday. The man was caught with a stolen motorcycle during police patrol, following which he was sent to jail and presented before a court.

An officer said that he was later sent to Civil Hospital for tests after he complained of cough and cold. The hospital authrotieis then alerted the police.

The arrested had travelled to Jaipur, where he's suspected to have been infected.

After the test results, 17 police officers, who were involved in his arrest, were quarantined, including SHO Mohammed Jamil, police post in-charge Kulwant Chand, besides an ASI and the head constable.

The judge before whom the thief was presented has also gone into self-quarantine.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on April 6 along with his accomplaice while they were on their way to sell some stolen goods, including a motorcycle.

