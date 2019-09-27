17 Patients Tested Positive with Dengue in Lucknow, Total Number of Cases Reaches 267

Seventeen fresh cases of dengue were reported in Lucknow on Thursday. This is the maximum number of infected patients in a day this season. With these, the total number of dengue-infected cases has reached 267 this year, according to experts.

The 17 cases have been reported from Vikas Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sitapur Road, Bangla Bazaar, LDA Colony, Ruchi Khand, Rashmi Khand, Salehnagar and Ravi Khand localities of the state capital. Among these, Ruchi Khand, Indira Nagar, LDA Colony and Bangla Bazaar have been reporting cases consistently this season, The Times of India reported.

“The rain that lashed the city during the day has increased the threat of dengue. Hence, people need to take precautions. Safety from dengue requires clean surroundings so that mosquitoes cannot breed,” Dr Vaibhav Khanna, senior consultant at Healthcity Hospital and a public health expert, told Hindustan Times.

In a recent press statement, Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, focused on the need to prevent dengue. He said prevention was the best option for dengue. In his statement, he noted, “Make sure children wear full-sleeved shirts, particularly when going out. Also adults need to keep themselves covered to avoid mosquito bites.”

“Dengue cases have been sporadic and not epidemic, which means it is not reported in high numbers from any locality. So, by following preventive measures it can be controlled,” Dr PK Gupta, former president of the Indian Medical Association, Lucknow, told HT.

