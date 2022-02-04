17 Retired IPS Officers Ask Fellow Police Officers to Serve in Central Deputation

Seventeen retired IPS officers on Friday appealed to fellow serving officers to come forward to serve under the Union government and said police officers should embrace the opportunities offered by the central deputation. The IPS officers, most of whom had retired after serving as DGPs in different police organisations, said central deputations strengthen the bond between the central and the state administrations as All India Services are the most important threads which knit the Indian Union and states together.

As former IPS officers, we support GOI’s (government of India) initiative to encourage IPS officers to offer themselves for central deputation, given the vast opportunities to develop oneself and contribute to the macro-and micro-levels of national security, the former IPS officers said in a statement. They said the IPS, with a cadre strength of 5,000, has 2,700 Senior Duty Posts (SP to DG rank) and 1,075 (40 per cent) of these are meant for Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) as per prevalent rules.

However, only 442 IPS officers are currently on central deputation to fill up 645 sanctioned posts at the Centre. Less than a score IPS officers are deployed on Central Staffing Scheme (CSS) posts, like those of Directors or Joint Secretaries at the centre, the statement said.

The retired IPS officers said the dynamic exchange of human resources, the principal elements of change, from New Delhi to State capitals and vice versa creates a dynamic, cohesive entity. India’s understanding of internal and external security and direction of improvement are the same at the states and centre, primarily due to free movement of IPS officers between these units of governance, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.