17 Spa Centres Raided in Chattisgarh; People Found in Compromising Positions

As many as 17 spa centres were raided by Chhattisgarh Police in Bhilai of Durg district on Thursday evening. Of the 17 centres, 6 were raided in Surya Mall, Junwani area of Bhilai. During the raids, the police found that two spa centres were being operated illegally and people were found in compromising positions in a few other centres. The police conducted the raids after receiving several complaints of spa centres being used for prostitution businesses in the area.

The raids were conducted by a police team led by Sanjay Dhruv, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durg city.

The police team found evidence and documents showing many wrongdoings at the spa centres. Several girls and boys from spa centres were brought to the police station. Later they were questioned by the police.

ASP Dhruv said that for the past few days, the police received information about the activities at spa centres in Bhilai. Therefore, maintaining secrecy, the police raided 17 spa centres on Wednesday evening, he said.

“Some people managed to flee during the raid. We have seized the CCTV footage of those centres. We will watch it and identify them. We are carrying out serious investigation in the matter and will arrest all those who are on the run right now,” he said.

The 17 spa centres that were raided are — Essence Spa Mall, Sense Spa Mall, Sensation Spa Mall, Ora Thai Spa Mall, Avani True Spa Mall, Blue Elsa Spa Mall, Angam Spa, Luxi Spa, Lee Spa, Swadika Spa, Zara Spa, Hummer Spa, Luxury Spa, Rajshree Spa, Rose Spa, Jasmine Spa and Elite Spa.

The police have not given details about the exact “wrongdoings" at spa centres. However, police officials said that action will be taken against all those who are found to be involved in these activities at these centres.

